Letter: What’s to lose by voting for Trump? A lot, actually.

President Donald Trump has asked people to choose him for reelection. He’s asked, “What do you have to lose?” by voting for him. In a word, voters have everything to lose.
A vote for Trump is a risk to lose one’s life, physical health, mental health, loved ones or friends. A vote for Trump is to put at risk one’s job, retirement savings, health care, dignity, integrity, sanity, joy, faith, belief system, party and freedom. And country.
Jeffrey Clark • O’Fallon, Mo.
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.