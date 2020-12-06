 Skip to main content
Letter: What will it take to educate the uninformed about masks?
Letter: What will it take to educate the uninformed about masks?

Regarding “At rural Missouri hospital, doctors and nurses treat friends and family” (Dec. 1): This story quoted a man in rural Missouri who had contracted the coronavirus. He said, “I really wasn’t aware of the fact that it could get ahold of you and not let go.” But health officials have warned in print, on TV, on radio and online about the risks associated with contracting this virus.

Short of hog-tying people and making them watch any one of the numerous cautionary videos about the virus, what else can officials do to get the message across?

Perhaps Gov. Mike Parson could designate some coronavirus relief funding to drop leaflets across the state. The leaflets could feature the governor wearing a mask and saying, “Yes, masks do save lives.”

Margaret Goodman • O’Fallon, Mo.

