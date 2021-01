Regarding “ Analysis: Trump’s rage ignites mob assault on democracy” (Jan. 7): The Proud Boys, QAnon believers and other Strumpets were sloppy and inept. Their attempt to mimic what the Nazis did to the Reichstag in 1933 has failed.

We should have expected this sort of nonsense from the Flying Monkeys who have vowed to follow a malignant narcissist. What are President Donald Trump and the right-wing media gang going to suggest his followers do now?