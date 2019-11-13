Regarding recent letters about President Donald Trump: One writer said the Democrats are lying and mad about the 2016 election. Another said Democrats only contribute hate. Unlike these two gentlemen, I can’t tell what is in another person’s heart. I can only form my opinion by what people say. As such, I heard candidate Trump’s language on the "Access Hollywood" tape and his statement about how he could shoot someone on Fifth Avenue and not lose any supporters. I took the liberty of placing proper names of people I knew in the place of the pronouns "them" and "someone." After all, he was talking about people. So I didn’t vote for him.
The night of the election, my wife woke me to inform me of the results. She was very upset. I said, “Don’t worry we still have the Constitution.” What worries me is that many of our Republican leaders now say to not follow the Constitution. My own representative, Blaine Luetkemeyer, is one of them.
In the world of alternative facts, Trump puts tariffs on China that hurt our farmers. Then he borrows millions to bail out the farmers, while passing tax breaks for the wealthy and taking money from the military to build a portion of his wall. And this is sound, responsible fiscal policy?
I can see the headline now: Trump fires gun on Fifth Avenue; someone dies of lead poisoning. And then we'll be told it’s not an impeachable act.
Russell McCreary • Union