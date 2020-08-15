Letter: What would have happened if Brown had killed Wilson?

Regarding “St. Louis County prosecutor reopened Michael Brown shooting case but won’t charge Darren Wilson” (July 31): Wesley Bell, the prosecuting attorney for St. Louis County, remarked in his statement concerning the outcome of the Michael Brown investigation that perhaps if Officer Darren Wilson had done things differently, there may have been a different outcome. I agree. Had Michael Brown managed to wrestle the gun away from Wilson during the confrontation at the car, then it might have been Wilson shot and killed — by a young Black man.
Would anyone protest for a white police officer killed in the line of duty? Would there be front-page news on the anniversary? Three investigations, all with the same results? The news media and social media should stop using a shooting in Ferguson as a call against racism and riots.
Julia Koziacki • St. Louis
