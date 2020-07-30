You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: What would have happened if McCloskeys were Black?
Letter: What would have happened if McCloskeys were Black?

FILE - In this June 28, 2020 file photo, armed homeowners Mark and Patricia McCloskey, standing in front their house along Portland Place confront protesters marching to St. Louis Mayor Lyda Krewson's house in the Central West End of St. Louis.

If Mark and Patricia McCloskey were Black and brandishing automatic weapons, and screaming “Black Lives Matter,” it would have been the St. Valentine’ Day massacre or the City Workhouse for them (“McCloskeys charged with felonies for waving guns during protests,” July 21).

Might a “Black Lives Matter” sign in their front yard been a better defense? If the McCloskeys have President Donald Trump, Sen. Josh Hawley, Gov. Mike Parson, Attorney General Eric Schmitt, and disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens in their corner, what’s to worry? With that kind of integrity and intellectual firepower on their side, I’m sure they can sleep well.

Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner should teach them the law. Work on their manner and manners later.

William Cribbin • Creve Coeur

