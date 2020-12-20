Letter: What's more important: protecting jobs or people's lives?

I was saddened to read about the St. Louis County restaurants filing lawsuits to stop the restrictions recently imposed by the county officials ("St. Louis-area restaurants sue to block indoor dining restrictions," Nov. 18). While it is unfortunate that restaurants are particularly hard hit by these restrictions, after nine months of dealing with the pandemic, the science is very clear that people without masks in close proximity, breathing shared air, are prime drivers in spreading the disease.

These lawsuits demonstrate a complete disregard for the safety of their employees, customers and the public health of our community. Yes, I understand that jobs will disappear if these restrictions are imposed, but people will disappear if they are not.

I certainly hope that this action will be reconsidered, but if not I will no longer be dining at any of the establishments who are parties to the suit and I would recommend others take similar action.

Scott Wiles • Webster Groves