Letter: What's the real history behind American history?

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Who discovered America? A racist Italian. Who were the Pilgrims? Wacko conservative religious zealots. Who signed the Declaration of Independence? A bunch of anti-government white guys. Who fought the Civil War? The Union against a bunch of racist slave owners. Why is American history no longer taught in school?
Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.
