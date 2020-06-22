Letter: What's the real history behind American history?
Christopher Columbus statue removed from Tower Grove Park

Crews remove the Christopher Columbus statue on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at the eastern entrance of Tower Grove Park. Photo by Laurie Skrivan, lskrivan@post-dispatch.com

 Laurie Skrivan

Regarding “Columbus statue taken down in Tower Grove Park in St. Louis” (June 17): Who discovered America? A racist Italian. Who were the Pilgrims? Wacko conservative religious zealots. Who signed the Declaration of Independence? A bunch of anti-government white guys. Who fought the Civil War? The Union against a bunch of racist slave owners. Why is American history no longer taught in school?

Jim Beatty • O’Fallon, Ill.

