Letter: When a candidate interrupts, simply mute his microphone
Debate commission says it will make changes to format

Moderator Chris Wallace of Fox News speaks as President Donald Trump and Democratic presidential candidate former Vice President Joe Biden participate in the first presidential debate Tuesday, Sept. 29, 2020, at Case Western University and Cleveland Clinic, in Cleveland. (Olivier Douliery/Pool vi AP)

 Olivier Douliery

Regarding "Debate commission says it will make changes to format" (Sept. 30): If the second and third scheduled presidential debates actually wind up being held, after the debacle of the first, the only way to avoid a repetition of President Donald Trump's unwillingness to follow the rules would be for the moderator to have a mute switch on each candidate's microphone to stop any interruptions, and have the television cameras trained only on the scheduled speaker rather than continue a split-screen display that includes the interrupting candidate.

Trump's evident strategy in the first debate was to dominate the evening, and moderator Chris Wallace's futile efforts to stay in control showed that stronger measures are needed to make sure a failing president plays by the rules.

Brian Gordon • University City 

