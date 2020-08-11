You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: When are we finally going to take the virus seriously?
Letter: When are we finally going to take the virus seriously?

Bikers descend on Sturgis rally with few signs of pandemic

People crowded around bars in Sturgis, S.D., on Friday, Aug. 7, 2020 during the 80th anniversary of the Sturgis Motorcyle Rally. (AP Photo/Stephen Groves)

 Stephen Groves

I’ve had to block some people on my social media accounts for not taking the coronavirus seriously. Some may say I was being rude by doing so. Well the ones who say stupid things are also being rude and downright selfish.

This virus is not going away with a wave of a magic wand (“For some COVID-19 survivors, serious problems continue long after the infection is gone,” Aug. 9). That only happens in children’s storybooks. In reality, it doesn’t. What is it going to take to get people to get serious about the virus? Free coffee, free beer, free casino admission?

The face mask acts as a filter to make sure the wearer's lungs are free of contaminates. Like in the fall running a lawnmower to chop up leaves, that mower is going to kick up fine dust. That face masks shields the person from dust getting into the lungs. The mask also shields the wearer, and others, from, say, a sneeze.

I am pretty sure we don’t want another total economic lockdown. So let’s please get serous about this virus until a vaccine gets developed.

Patrick D. Richmond • Kirkwood

