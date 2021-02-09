Letter: When Clinton lost, she didn't try to overturn the election

Regarding "Trump impeachment trial confronts Capitol siege" (Feb. 8): When Hillary Clinton lost the 2016 election, did she hold a rally and tell her voters to storm the Capitol, threaten the people in Congress, spread false conspiracy theories or attempt to bribe election officials to overturn the will of the voters in states that voted for Trump?
Clinton didn't promote a cult following while claiming she was protected from being criminally charged with high crimes and misdemeanors. She didn't lie about the election.
Helen Casteel • West County