Letter: When did supporting insurrection become OK in United States?

Regarding "Not enough ‘probable cause’ to discipline Hawley over election actions, letter says" (Sept. 9): When did they pass a 28th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution? That's the fantasy amendment that lets a delusional sociopath and Republican ex-president and his sycophantic lawyers, lawmakers and senators like Sen. Josh Hawley plot, aid, abet and carry out an insurrection. Donald Trump's minions did this in contravention of their sworn professional and constitutional oaths of office, and seemingly with impunity to any official sanctions or punishments.

However, I do admit Hawley sure did look cute running for his cowardly life from the very people he saluted before they tried to overthrow our government. In my opinion, Hawley is a pathetic excuse for an elected senator.

Edward Olsen • Affton 

