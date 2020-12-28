 Skip to main content
Letter: When do non-hospital health care workers get vaccine?
Letter: When do non-hospital health care workers get vaccine?

As the co-owner of a physical therapy private practice, I am highly concerned about the lack of information regarding availability of the coronavirus vaccine for health care workers who are not employed in a hospital system.

Frontline health care workers are the highest priority, but there is zero information available regarding when those of us in private practice may receive it. This group includes not only physicians and nurses but also dentists, physical therapists, chiropractors, pharmacists, medical assistants, receptionists and other providers.

It’s valid that hospitals receive the first shipments. But why do hospitals vaccinate their staff, some who have no patient contact at all, and exclude other at-risk practitioners because they have no hospital affiliation?

The Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services should consider partnering with the Board of Healing Arts to develop a plan to vaccinate all licensed health care practitioners and support staff in the state. This plan should include vaccination sites and a scheduling system based on level of risk as well as vaccine availability.

Roberta Van Nest • Crestwood

