Letter: When do we wake up and realize it's a bad dream?
Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick speaks at a news conference in Austin, Texas, on June 21, 2019. Patrick said in a March 23 interview on Fox News that the U.S. should go back to work in the face of global coronavirus pandemic and that people who are over the age of 70 can "take care of ourselves."

Regarding the editorial “Suggestion of letting the vulnerable die to save the economy is absurd” (March 30): “I never thought I would see the day” is a phrase I seem to say on a daily basis recently. I thought we hit the bottom when broadcaster Brit Hume and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick came out in support of reduced-priority medical treatment of older Americans. But then, President Donald Trump days later bragged that his Coronavirus Task Force briefings surpassed the NFL and "The Bachelor" television shows for ratings.

When do I wake up and realize this is all a bad dream? I am praying for the best for all of you. Regardless of your political, religious, nationality or sexual orientation. I am begging for sanity to return so that I can watch my grandchildren grow and have happy lives. I am not getting in the line behind Hume and Patrick. I am praying you will not either.

William Brown • Eureka

