Letter: When do we wake up and realize it's a bad dream?

Regarding the editorial “Suggestion of letting the vulnerable die to save the economy is absurd” (March 30): “I never thought I would see the day” is a phrase I seem to say on a daily basis recently. I thought we hit the bottom when broadcaster Brit Hume and Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick came out in support of reduced-priority medical treatment of older Americans. But then, President Donald Trump days later bragged that his Coronavirus Task Force briefings surpassed the NFL and "The Bachelor" television shows for ratings.
When do I wake up and realize this is all a bad dream? I am praying for the best for all of you. Regardless of your political, religious, nationality or sexual orientation. I am begging for sanity to return so that I can watch my grandchildren grow and have happy lives. I am not getting in the line behind Hume and Patrick. I am praying you will not either.
William Brown • Eureka
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.