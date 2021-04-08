Letter: When fund raising, McConnell OK with corporate intrusion

Regarding "‘Stay out of politics,’ Republican leader McConnell tells U.S. CEOs, warns of ‘consequences’" (April 6): Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell's threat to U.S. corporations to "stay out of politics" is hypocritical and fascist, in my opinion. It is hypocritical because all politicians have no qualms about corporations being involved in politics when they are trying to raise money for their campaigns. It is a form of fascism because it seeks to punish those who disagree with a company's agenda.