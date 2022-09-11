 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: When it’s not in use, the best place for a gun is in a safe

  • 0
Khori Patterson

Khori Patterson

Regarding “St. Louis toddler who shot himself loved ice cubes and walks with grandpa” (Sept. 1): After reading this heartbreaking article, I couldn’t help but be angered about another innocent child’s senseless death. This was no accident. There are no accidents with guns.

We as a society owe it to these kids to lock up any adult who leaves a loaded gun anywhere other than a gun safe in Missouri. There are no firearm accidents, only negligence and ignorance, and sadly and most disturbing, indifference.

Daniel Wyland • Ballwin

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News