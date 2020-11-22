Letter: When more die, Parson likely will blame local leaders

Regarding “Virus comes to Cuba, Mo., but it is hard to notice” (Nov. 11): Gov. Mike Parson states a mask mandate should be decided by local leaders. Parson is passing the buck down to local officials. He lacks the courage and gumption that President Harry Truman had when he said “the buck stops here.”

Parson was elected to lead our state, not to push decisions with statewide implications to local counties. The pandemic affects every county in the state of Missouri. We need leadership to deal with this on a statewide basis.

Missouri’s hospitals are near the breaking point. It won’t be much longer before they will have to turn sick people away. If something doesn’t turn around soon in our state, people will be dying at home or in the streets. What will Parson do then? Probably blame the local officials.

John and Kathy Davis • St. Charles