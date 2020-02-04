Letter: When president is a lemon, you get lemming-aides
When you get lemons, you make lemonade. President Donald Trump squirts lemon juice in the eyes of anyone who disagrees with him. Actually, he hires lemming-aides to do the squirting and firing. His multimillion-dollar inheritance enabled him to avoid growing up. Socially, emotionally and intellectually, he behaves like a 4-year-old.

Former lemming-aide Michael Cohen has taken the rap for Trump’s porn star and Playboy bunny fun, and now many others are likely to suffer the same fate.

He has sucked what little soul was left in the GOP leadership. His handprints are all over the Ukraine scandal, and some Republican senators have now acknowledged it. GOP leaders need to stop kissing this swampy, artificially colored porcine frog.

Dennis Clancy • Overland

