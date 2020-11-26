 Skip to main content
Letter: When social media block some posts, that’s censorship
Letter: When social media block some posts, that's censorship

Regarding the editorial “Right-wing trolls are leaving major platforms for fringe sites. Good.” (Nov. 15): I was shocked to see a major newspaper endorsing what I interpret to be censorship. Yes, I know the distinction between private and governmental censorship. However, with the major social media and search platforms, that is a distinction without a difference.

The idea that a newspaper would not just think the blocking of certain social media posts is OK but that it should be encouraged is sad beyond belief. What has happened to the classical liberal view that bad or stupid ideas are best fought with good ideas? I suppose it must be because the left is so bereft of good ideas that some think the only option is to censor the right.

Too bad, I thought I was a liberal, now I know that is no longer a label that even exists.

Jay Kirschbaum • Chesterfield

