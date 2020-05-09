Letter: When you order takeout, be sure to tip generously

I have talked to various restaurant workers. They do not want to reopen. They are frightened, and they hope the customers stay home. Many managers have had to take pay cuts at the beginning of the pandemic and shut down. Now they are being asked to work overtime in preparation for reopening. But they are not getting any extra pay for doing so.
If you think you must go to a restaurant, please be extra thoughtful, be nice and tip well. But the best thing you could do is order takeout.
Diane Trantham • Lake Saint Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.