Letter: Where are elected officials in the struggle against crime?

Regarding "Second man charged in triple shooting along St. Louis riverfront" (April 22): The city of St. Louis owes its residents and those of St. Louis County to succinctly spell out exactly what the St. Louis Metropolitan Police force is doing to combat crime on the riverfront and in midtown.

It is absolutely unacceptable that the police are looking for 200-plus people engaged in the recent riverfront shootings. Where were the police when people were walking and dancing on cars along Washington Avenue?

That riverfront shootings, combined with MetroLink crimes, carjackings and north St. Louis gun violence make the police look incapable of addressing the crime problem. I wonder where are the mayor, the director of public safety, the chief of police, the aldermen, the St. Louis County police chief and the St. Louis County executive in all this. They seem to be missing in action.

Residents of the entire St. Louis metro area deserve a much higher level of performance and accountability from these elected officials.

Gregg Tessitore • Brentwood