Letter: Where are the other GOP presidential candidates?
0 comments

Letter: Where are the other GOP presidential candidates?

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.
GOP 2016 Debate

Republican presidential candidates, Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla, from left, Donald Trump, Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ohio Gov. John Kasich stand up for the national anthem during a presidential debate at the University of Miami in Coral Gables, a suburb of Miami on Thursday, March 10, 2016. (Pedro Portal/The Miami Herald via AP) MANDATORY CREDIT

 Pedro Portal

Regarding “Democrats voting against Trump and not for Biden” (May 13): The letter writer comments that the Democrats started with 29 declared candidates before former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from the pack. Yes, there were 29 good candidates, but I believe one of the best did come out on top.

But where are all the Republican candidates who should be running against President Donald Trump? I believe he threatened them or found some dirt on them to ensure they wouldn’t run against him.

I have not and will never vote for Trump. My dog could do a much better job than him. At least, she has compassion and kindness and consoles me when I am down or not feeling good. Can you truly say that about Trump? He only cares for himself.

Judy Burke • Ballwin

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports