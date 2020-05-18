Letter: Where are the other GOP presidential candidates?

Regarding “Democrats voting against Trump and not for Biden” (May 13): The letter writer comments that the Democrats started with 29 declared candidates before former Vice President Joe Biden emerged from the pack. Yes, there were 29 good candidates, but I believe one of the best did come out on top.
But where are all the Republican candidates who should be running against President Donald Trump? I believe he threatened them or found some dirt on them to ensure they wouldn’t run against him.
I have not and will never vote for Trump. My dog could do a much better job than him. At least, she has compassion and kindness and consoles me when I am down or not feeling good. Can you truly say that about Trump? He only cares for himself.
Judy Burke • Ballwin
