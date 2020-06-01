Letter: Where are the protests about black-on-black crime?

Regarding “Protesters in Ferguson and St. Louis hold solidarity protests for Minneapolis” (May 29): Minneapolis had one incident of a black man dying while in police custody. People are angry, rioters destroyed local businesses, and local leaders demand justice. Media coverage has been extensive, repeatedly showing the forcible restraint by police of the deceased, George Floyd.
Over the Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis, there were at least 19 shootings and four deaths. Chicago had 49 shootings with 10 fatalities. Most of these were black-on-black crime.
Where was the outrage? Why didn’t the news media splash photos of those dead bodies? Where were the black clergy and minority leaders screaming about brutality, violence, and demanding justice for the deceased and imprisonment for the perpetrators?
Seems like the death of a black man is only newsworthy, only offensive, if the perpetrator is white.
Sure seems racist to me.
Jerry Spiniolas • St. Louis County
