Planned Parenthood supporters, dressed in "Handmaid's Tale" costumes stand in silence before the fourth day of hearings between Planned Parenthood and Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services on Oct. 31 at the Wainwright State Office Building in St. Louis. Earlier in the hearing, Dr. Randall Williams, director of the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services, admitted his department had tracked the menstrual cycles of women who were patients of Planned Parenthood.

Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column, “What Missouri’s state officials need to know about our periods” (Nov. 10): I was shocked and dismayed when I first heard about the compiling of this data. However, it is more disturbing that Ms. Sultan and too many of your readers are not shocked and horrified by the number of innocent babies killed by their own mothers. While most people want to see gun deaths and maternal mortality rates reduced to 0%, those numbers pale in comparison to the mortality rate of unborn babies in Missouri. Where’s the outrage about that?

Diane Distl • St. Peters