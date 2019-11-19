Regarding Aisha Sultan’s column, “What Missouri’s state officials need to know about our periods” (Nov. 10): I was shocked and dismayed when I first heard about the compiling of this data. However, it is more disturbing that Ms. Sultan and too many of your readers are not shocked and horrified by the number of innocent babies killed by their own mothers. While most people want to see gun deaths and maternal mortality rates reduced to 0%, those numbers pale in comparison to the mortality rate of unborn babies in Missouri. Where’s the outrage about that?
Diane Distl • St. Peters