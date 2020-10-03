Letter: Where is the GOP plan if Obamacare lawsuit prevails?

Regarding “Missouri reports record number of COVID-19 hospitalizations” (Sept. 26): The impact of the coronavirus on rural hospitals must include the failure of Republicans to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. It took the wise decisions of Missouri voters to finally accomplish that goal. Voters understand the freedom from despair that comes with medical coverage. People like the accidental governor, Mike Parson, think freedom means not wearing a mask.
Medicaid expansion is now under threat because of the actions of our very own Josh Hawley, who was the state’s attorney general before becoming a senator. If the Supreme Court rules against the Affordable Care Act, Medicaid expansion, along with protections against preexisting conditions, would be gone. Meanwhile, for the past several years, Republicans have fiddled while Affordable Care Act smolders. Where is the Republican’s plan if they win the lawsuit?
Mary K. Brown • Chesterfield
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.