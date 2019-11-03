Regarding, “‘It wrecked us’: 584 kids killed in St. Louis over 30 years. This grandma knows the cost.” (Oct. 20): The fact that 584 kids have been killed, the overwhelming majority of them African-American, as were the perpetrators, is appalling and abhorrent.
My question is, where were the Rev. Jesse Jackson, the Rev. Al Sharpton, and other national black activists and civil rights leaders while this carnage was taking place? Where is their outrage now as the carnage continues? Why are they not speaking out? Why have they not come here to address this explosive situation?
I guarantee you that they’d be in St. Louis in a New York minute if the perpetrators were white.
Their lack of involvement is well beyond the pale and incomprehensible. Their silence is deafening.
Gene Carton • University City