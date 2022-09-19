Letter: Where is the promised news benefit from comics cuts?

The Post-Dispatch has been displaying some recent trends I disagree with. First, it seems like too many of the stories are from The Washington Post and The Associated Press. I can just as easily read those on my app. Another trend is the large photos on the front page, which reduces the room for more stories on that page.

And now a retooling of the beloved comics pages. I am so sorry to see many of my favorite comics gone, replaced with generic information that I can find on the internet if I am interested in that topic: dog training, Mayo Clinic questions and answers; noodles, etc.

I have yet to find the increased local news coverage that was promised to result from the gutting of the comics section. I grew up in Belleville reading the Post-Dispatch with my family and have been a subscriber most of my adult life. Sadly, I do not believe I will be doing so much longer. If I have to log in to read the comics that no longer are published in the print paper, why should I bother paying so much more for the print version?

Lynn Keiner Glauber • Hillsboro