Letter: Where is the uproar about kids' poor reading skills?

Regarding "Missouri House passes bill on race, parents' roles in school" (April 20): I find it so puzzling when I read about the uproar being made by some parents about the contents of the reading their children are doing in their classrooms. Aren't they putting the cart before the horse? I don't find them complaining about the fact that more than 60% of American fourth graders are not reading at grade-level proficiency.

Published data even indicates that, in some schools, only 5% of students are reading at grade level. Where is their uproar about that?

Joanne F. Farley • Florissant

