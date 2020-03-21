Letter: Where were senators when Trump cut CDC resources?

Here are some questions for Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley:
Did they approve President Donald Trump's firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic response team two years ago? Do they approve of Trump's budget proposal to cut CDC funding? Do they support Trump's squandering of weeks of invaluable response time before taking action?
If their answer is "yes" to any of these questions, they should resign.
If they answered "no," why have they remained silent? Why have they not invoked the 25th amendment to protect American lives?
Dennis Ayden • St. Louis