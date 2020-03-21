Letter: Where were senators when Trump cut CDC resources?
0 comments

Letter: Where were senators when Trump cut CDC resources?

  • 0
Subscribe today: $3/3 months
Trump pitches payroll tax relief to wary lawmakers

President Donald Trump walks with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Kentucky, left, and Sen. Roy Blunt of Missouri before presenting his relief plan to Republican lawmakers on Capitol Hill Tuesday.

(AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

 Associated Press

Here are some questions for Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley:

Did they approve President Donald Trump's firing of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's pandemic response team two years ago? Do they approve of Trump's budget proposal to cut CDC funding? Do they support Trump's squandering of weeks of invaluable response time before taking action?

If their answer is "yes" to any of these questions, they should resign.

If they answered "no," why have they remained silent? Why have they not invoked the 25th amendment to protect American lives?

Dennis Ayden • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports