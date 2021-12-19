 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Letter: Where were Show-Me Institute’s deficit fears in 2017?
Letter: Where were Show-Me Institute’s deficit fears in 2017?

Rex Sinquefield

Rex Sinquefield at his home in the Central West End neighborhood of St. Louis photographed on Monday, Jan. 13, 2015. Photo By David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Unfortunately, on the same day that the Post-Dispatch published the wonderful op-ed essay by late Sen. Bob Dole, there appeared Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s op-ed “A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 7). The authors from the Show-Me Institute slammed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the proposed Build Back Better Act.

These are the we don’t want to pay any taxes crowd, and in my opinion, the Show-Me Institute is basically a shell group for Rex Sinquefield and his rich pals. I didn’t see them oppose the big 2017 tax cut that was permanent for the wealthy but only two years for the rest of us.

Steven Campbell • Barnhart

