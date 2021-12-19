Letter: Where were Show-Me Institute’s deficit fears in 2017?

Unfortunately, on the same day that the Post-Dispatch published the wonderful op-ed essay by late Sen. Bob Dole, there appeared Aaron Hedlund and Andrew Wilson’s op-ed “ A tsunami of bad policy” (Dec. 7). The authors from the Show-Me Institute slammed the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act and the proposed Build Back Better Act.

These are the we don’t want to pay any taxes crowd, and in my opinion, the Show-Me Institute is basically a shell group for Rex Sinquefield and his rich pals. I didn’t see them oppose the big 2017 tax cut that was permanent for the wealthy but only two years for the rest of us.