Letter: Whether it’s mandated, wear a mask while shopping

I have been shopping at Dierbergs, Schnucks, and Home Depot in the Manchester area the last few weeks, always wearing my mask. I wish these three businesses would require all shoppers to wear masks to help protect each other as Costco is doing. Costco’s managers, by doing this, show that they care about the health of their customers and their employees.
At Home Depot the last two visits, none of the employees, including checkout people, were wearing masks. I feel that some people are not taking this pandemic seriously enough. I know it is serious because I just lost my brother-in-law to it. Please, everyone, wear a mask.
Robert Pape • Manchester
