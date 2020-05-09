Letter: Whether it’s mandated, wear a mask while shopping
Letter: Whether it’s mandated, wear a mask while shopping

What you need to know today about the virus outbreak

Carrie Simpson shops at the Detroit Farmers Market, Saturday, May 2, 2020, in Detroit. Farmers, growers and operators of open-air markets are heading into one of their busiest times of year while facing the added challenge of the coronavirus. Shoppers venturing to farmers markets this spring are likely to see a lot fewer vendors and fellow customers. The ones they do see will be taking precautions such as the wearing of face masks and frequent use of hand sanitizer. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

I have been shopping at Dierbergs, Schnucks, and Home Depot in the Manchester area the last few weeks, always wearing my mask. I wish these three businesses would require all shoppers to wear masks to help protect each other as Costco is doing. Costco’s managers, by doing this, show that they care about the health of their customers and their employees.

At Home Depot the last two visits, none of the employees, including checkout people, were wearing masks. I feel that some people are not taking this pandemic seriously enough. I know it is serious because I just lost my brother-in-law to it. Please, everyone, wear a mask.

Robert Pape • Manchester

