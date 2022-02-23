Letter: Whiney flyers shouldn’t expect much for a cheap ticket

Passengers are not coming to the airport dressed in suits and dresses to board flights. They show up in their pajamas and flip flops. They are rowdy, loud and don’t show up on time for their flights. They pay $49 for a ticket from St. Louis to Miami and then wonder why the seats are so small and there is no leg room. It is a 2 hour and 40 minute flight. If people don’t like the confined space on airplanes, maybe next time they can drive for 17 hours to Miami. I am sure their legs wouldn’t be near as cramped after all those hours. If they don’t like cramped spaces, don’t fly.