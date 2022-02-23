 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Whiney flyers shouldn’t expect much for a cheap ticket

Interior of large commercial airplane with passengers on their seats during flight.

Regarding the letter “Airlines’ poor service is cause of disorderly passengers” (Feb. 20): As a 34-year airline employee, this letter writer made me wonder if people have any idea about the reality of the airline industry.

Passengers are not coming to the airport dressed in suits and dresses to board flights. They show up in their pajamas and flip flops. They are rowdy, loud and don’t show up on time for their flights. They pay $49 for a ticket from St. Louis to Miami and then wonder why the seats are so small and there is no leg room. It is a 2 hour and 40 minute flight. If people don’t like the confined space on airplanes, maybe next time they can drive for 17 hours to Miami. I am sure their legs wouldn’t be near as cramped after all those hours. If they don’t like cramped spaces, don’t fly.

Fifi Kiefer • St. Louis

