Letter: White-collar tax cheats get off with a slap on the wrist
David Barklage

Lobbyist and political consultant David Barklage, right, leaves U.S. District Court in St. Louis with his attorney Joseph Passanise on Friday, May 7, 2021 after entering a not guilty plea to a felony tax charge. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding "Missouri lobbyist repays $152,000 in back taxes, gets probation for tax crime" (Dec. 2): Here we go again. Another connected white guy, in this case David Barklage, gets off with a slap on the wrist for a serious white-collar crime. U.S. District Judge Matthew Schelp sentenced Barklage to probation and community service for tax evasion.

No one is going to take these crimes seriously if the guilty never have to go to jail. And not some country club jail either. As it now stands, no one is guilty of anything unless the person gets caught. What kind of message are we sending here?

F. Joseph • Ballwin 

