Letter: White House again scrambles to defend Trump's 'comedy'

“Government is instituted for the common good; for the protection, safety, prosperity and happiness of the people; and not for the profit, honor, or private interest of any one man, family, or class of men.”
Those are the words of President John Adams on governing for the common good. Apparently Donald Trump, the self-proclaimed genius, has failed to read or subscribe to this principle.
Two recent statements by Trump bear this out. First, his desire to slow coronavirus testing to minimize the number of reported cases, and taking to Twitter to tell the families of those lost to the pandemic that their loved one did not die "in vain" because the economy is bouncing back. Clearly, his view is that it's all about Trump and the reelection campaign, instead of his obligation — and oath of office — to the welfare of the American people.
Naturally, the White House is scrambling to defend his remarks, and officials have fallen back on the standard defense that he was joking. How many times have we heard that, or that the president was being sarcastic? In these difficult times, do we need an autocratic leader disguised as the comedian Shecky Greene?
Stephan Thomas • St. Louis
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.