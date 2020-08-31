Letter: White House lax social distancing is a vote-killer

Regarding "GOP convention takeaways: What virus? Fear motivates" (Aug. 28): What I can't understand is why President Donald Trump accepted his party's nomination with so many people closely gathered on the White House lawn. I thought we were supposed to be six feet apart in social distancing.
Oh, I guess that's for everyone but the Republicans and this president. I am sorry that I live in a country where the people at the top can't respect others. This is not a TV show. It is for real, and too many people in this country have been infected by this virus.
If the Democratic Party can think about the welfare and health of the American people, why can't Trump? He just lost my vote in the November election.
Mary D'Amico • Affton
