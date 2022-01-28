Letter: Who allows shady test sites to be set up in the first place?

Regarding “ St. Louis-area officials warn of scams, ‘illegitimate operations’ as COVID test sites pack ” (Jan. 5): In the continuing pandemic, we see coronavirus testing sites operating that news organizations are warning us not to use because the business is being investigated by the FBI for fraud.

It makes me wonder how such a business gets approved to operate in the first place, and where the agency is that issues licenses. Who is protecting vulnerable citizens? Not Attorney General Eric Schmitt, because he is too busy suing school systems that are trying to protect the teachers, students and staff. It seems to me that Schmitt is not interested in doing his actual job.