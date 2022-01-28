 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Who allows shady test sites to be set up in the first place?

  • 0
Center for Covid Control testing site in St. Louis

An unstaffed tent and signage for a COVID-19 testing site that was operated by the Center for Covid Control is still in the back of a parking lot on McPherson Avenue in St. Louis on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022. Litter from what appeared to be used COVID-19 testing kits was seen laying around some areas of the parking lot. Photo by David Carson, dcarson@post-dispatch.com

 David Carson

Regarding “St. Louis-area officials warn of scams, ‘illegitimate operations’ as COVID test sites pack” (Jan. 5): In the continuing pandemic, we see coronavirus testing sites operating that news organizations are warning us not to use because the business is being investigated by the FBI for fraud.

It makes me wonder how such a business gets approved to operate in the first place, and where the agency is that issues licenses. Who is protecting vulnerable citizens? Not Attorney General Eric Schmitt, because he is too busy suing school systems that are trying to protect the teachers, students and staff. It seems to me that Schmitt is not interested in doing his actual job.

Cathy Rauch • University City

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News