Letter: Who decides the exceptions for the life of the mother?

Regarding “Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states” (June 30): With the recent abortion ban, who decides the exceptional risk level for the life of the mother? I wonder whether the mother has to be septic and bleeding out on the table before it’s OK, or whether the doctor decides when the mother’s life is at risk.
What about people who require medication incompatible with pregnancy? Are they forced to go off essential medications? I feel Gov. Mike Parson wanted to only to have bragging rights about being first instead of having clear steps for a path for this exception.
Nicole Armstrong • Affton