 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
In honor of Independence Day, St. Louis Post-Dispatch is providing unlimited access to all of our content from June 28th-July 4th! Presented by Mercy

Letter: Who decides the exceptions for the life of the mother?

  • 0
Medical bed in labour room at modern hospital

Delivery room (123rf.com)

Regarding “Abortion ruling prompts variety of reactions from states” (June 30): With the recent abortion ban, who decides the exceptional risk level for the life of the mother? I wonder whether the mother has to be septic and bleeding out on the table before it’s OK, or whether the doctor decides when the mother’s life is at risk.

What about people who require medication incompatible with pregnancy? Are they forced to go off essential medications? I feel Gov. Mike Parson wanted to only to have bragging rights about being first instead of having clear steps for a path for this exception.

Nicole Armstrong • Affton

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News