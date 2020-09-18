Letter: Who knew that Democrats' goal is to destroy the county?

The recent Republican National Convention pointed out many political positions of my Democratic Party that I was not aware of. As a lifelong Democrat, I need to get caught up with the programs of my party.
Apparently, we want to destroy the suburbs, take people's guns, empty the prisons, lock people in their houses and let MS-13 gang members live next door. We now stand with, and encourage, anarchists, agitators, rioters, looters, flag burners. And if people go to pray, we won’t let them in their own churches. And we will let China take over our country.
I’m going to need help to manage all of these changes; maybe I should call President Donald Trump’s advisers for advice. Perhaps David Duke or Jerry Falwell Jr.?
Bob McKay • Crestwood
