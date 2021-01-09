Letter: Who’ll stop Trump from further damage on the way out?

What President Donald Trump is doing to the country in the aftermath of his election defeat, is reminiscent of Adolf Hitler’s “Nero Decree.” That was Hitler’s plan to destroy the infrastructure of Germany as the Allies were closing in on both sides at the end of World War II. Fortunately, a member of Hitler’s inner circle, Albert Speer, stepped forward to implement the plan, with no intention of actually doing so. One wonders who might be the Albert Speer of today to thwart Trump’s efforts to impede Joe Biden’s assumption of the presidency on Jan. 20? Would it be Sen. Roy Blunt or Sen. Josh Hawley? Doubtful.