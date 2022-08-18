Letter: Who penalizes the IRS for issuing late taxpayer refunds?

Regarding “Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill” (Aug. 16): How can the Internal Revenue Service penalize the taxpayers for late tax returns and the taxpayers can’t penalize that same agency for negligence in refunding monies due? I am due $9,000, and submitted my paper tax return on March 3. Almost five months later, I still don’t have my money and it’s almost impossible to contact a live person to get a status update.