Letter: Who penalizes the IRS for issuing late taxpayer refunds?

IRS-BG

Internal Revenue Service 1040 tax forms. Bloomberg photo by Daniel Acker.

 Daniel Acker

Regarding “Expanded IRS free-file system one step closer in Dems’ bill” (Aug. 16): How can the Internal Revenue Service penalize the taxpayers for late tax returns and the taxpayers can’t penalize that same agency for negligence in refunding monies due? I am due $9,000, and submitted my paper tax return on March 3. Almost five months later, I still don’t have my money and it’s almost impossible to contact a live person to get a status update.

I am not alone in this issue. As a retired, fixed-income citizen, I have cut back on all spending, which certainly is no help to our economy.

Daniel Murphy • Bridgeton

