 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Who’s to blame for Cardinal TV fiasco? Follow the money
0 comments

Letter: Who’s to blame for Cardinal TV fiasco? Follow the money

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Bally Sports Midwest

Bally Sports Midwest, renamed this week from Fox Sports Midwest, featured a streamlined score bar on its Cardinals-Reds season-opening telecast Thursday. (Screenshot of BSM)

Regarding the letter “Loyal Cardinals fans can’t afford to watch them on TV now” (April 19): I believe recent anger directed at Bally Sports Midwest (formerly Fox Sports Midwest) for not televising St. Louis Cardinals’ games is misdirected.

Most likely, it was the greed of Cardinals’ ownership that created this situation. They can call the shots about who will carry the games. One suspects the owners negotiated more money from Bally than they could get from other networks that would allow free viewing.

As the “Deep Throat” character advised Robert Redford in the 1976 movie “All the President’s Men”: Follow the money.

Lon Zimmerman • Creve Coeur

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports