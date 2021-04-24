Letter: Who’s to blame for Cardinal TV fiasco? Follow the money

Regarding the letter “ Loyal Cardinals fans can’t afford to watch them on TV now ” (April 19): I believe recent anger directed at Bally Sports Midwest (formerly Fox Sports Midwest) for not televising St. Louis Cardinals’ games is misdirected.

Most likely, it was the greed of Cardinals’ ownership that created this situation. They can call the shots about who will carry the games. One suspects the owners negotiated more money from Bally than they could get from other networks that would allow free viewing.