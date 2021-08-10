Letter: Who stands up for rights of landlords with mortgages?

Regarding "For Missouri Rep. Cori Bush, the eviction fight is personal" (Aug. 4): Rep. Cori Bush is exactly what's wrong today. She weeps for the renter who doesn't pay rent but says nothing about the property owner who still needs to pay the mortgage. Banks can still foreclose on a loan. Why doesn't she call for a law preventing banks from foreclosing?

In my opinion, Bush cries for the impetuous 20-year-old liberal arts student who can't live on campus so the person takes out a lease on a swanky downtown loft. She fights for the rights of the gang member who is renting a house to deal drugs. She champions the rights of deadbeats and miscreants whose only skill is to perhaps take advantage of the property owner and taxpayer.

Who fights for my rights? Who declares that it is OK to freeload?

If a person can't afford it, don't buy it or rent it. Stop telling me it is that person's right just because the person wants it. It isn't. It's not my job to house other people, feed them, or clothe them. And it's not the government's job either. It's their job.

Jim Cunningham • Webster Groves