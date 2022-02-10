 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Whoopi Goldberg was unfairly suspended from ‘The View’

Did ABC miss a learning opportunity by suspending Whoopi?

This image released by ABC shows co-host Whoopi Goldberg on the set of the daytime talk series "The View." Goldberg’s colleagues on the ”The View'' had virtually nothing to say Wednesday about her two-week suspension for her comments earlier this week on Jews and the Holocaust. At the top of the ABC talk show, co-host Joy Behar noted Goldberg’s absence and said simply with a tiny head tilt, “OK,” before moving on to other topics (Jenny Anderson/ABC via AP)

 Jenny Anderson

Regarding “ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks” (Feb. 2): Why is the network punishing Whoopi Goldberg? Goldberg, who is Black, certainly knows a thing or two about race and has an opinion. Somehow the issue of race took us off the main track.

The Nazis killed 6 million Jews. It was evil. Why they did it, some cockamamie reason of race they made up, is taking us off the facts. It is what they did. They killed us. What kind of country punishes, publicly no less, someone for having an opinion? That is what scares me.

Esther Smoller • Clayton

