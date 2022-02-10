Letter: Whoopi Goldberg was unfairly suspended from ‘The View’

Regarding “ ABC suspends Whoopi Goldberg over Holocaust race remarks ” (Feb. 2): Why is the network punishing Whoopi Goldberg? Goldberg, who is Black, certainly knows a thing or two about race and has an opinion. Somehow the issue of race took us off the main track.

The Nazis killed 6 million Jews. It was evil. Why they did it, some cockamamie reason of race they made up, is taking us off the facts. It is what they did. They killed us. What kind of country punishes, publicly no less, someone for having an opinion? That is what scares me.