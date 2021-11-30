Letter: Who's on the hook for Parson's now-postponed trip?

Regarding "Parson’s overseas trade mission includes spouses, lawmakers and business leaders" (Nov. 26): Who was going to pay for this now-postponed boondoggle trip Gov. Mike Parson planned for Israel and Greece? If Missouri taxpayers are paying, then the final cost should be published in the Post- Dispatch. I would like to know if everyone traveling had already been vaccinated. Were they going on a private or commercial jet, and what was the opinion of Attorney General Eric Schmitt concerning this political trip?