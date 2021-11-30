 Skip to main content
Letter: Who's on the hook for Parson's now-postponed trip?
Regarding "Parson’s overseas trade mission includes spouses, lawmakers and business leaders" (Nov. 26): Who was going to pay for this now-postponed boondoggle trip Gov. Mike Parson planned for Israel and Greece? If Missouri taxpayers are paying, then the final cost should be published in the Post- Dispatch. I would like to know if everyone traveling had already been vaccinated. Were they going on a private or commercial jet, and what was the opinion of Attorney General Eric Schmitt concerning this political trip?

Edward Wagenaar • Kirkwood

Missouri Gov. Mike Parson visits historic sites

Gov. Mike Parson greets an attendee during his visit at the Ulysses S. Grant National Historic Site, on July 28. The governor is going around the state to visit historic Missouri sites to celebrate the bicentennial of the state.

(Photo by Hillary Levin, hlevin@post-dispatch.com)
