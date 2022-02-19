Letter: Why are companies so rich they can buy naming rights?

Regarding “‘This is our home’: Centene puts name on new St. Louis soccer stadium” (Feb. 16): Does anyone want a clue as to what’s wrong with medical insurance in the U.S.? Just take a look at our own Centene Corporation. Three years ago, this insurance dynamo made a $100 million gift to Washington University. Now we learn Centene has won naming rights for the new soccer stadium. The amount the company has pledged has not been released, but this article lists other corporations that have named stadiums: Edward Jones, $32 million for the Dome; Amazon, $300 million to $400 million for Seattle’s arena; Banc of California, $100 million for the Los Angeles soccer club. Financial advisers, a bank and a retail giant, and now a medical insurance company, all laying out millions.