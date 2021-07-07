Letter: Why are GOP male lawmakers so fixed on abortion?

Regarding the editorial “ In special session, state lawmakers seek to pile cruelty upon cruelty ” (June 26): Why are the Republican legislators in the Missouri House and Senate so concerned about abortion and controlling female contraception? The same legislative efforts are not invested in controlling gun violence or eliminating capital punishment, so the efforts cannot be couched in moral outrage over the sanctity of life.

In the House, 26 of the 49 Democratic representatives are female (53%), while 15 of the 113 Republican are (13%). In the Senate, five of the 10 Democratic senators are female (50%), while six of the 24 Republicans are (25%). Why is this clear Republican, male majority pushing so much legislation that is contrary to a woman’s right to determine her own future? They would not attempt to criminalize the use of condoms by males to avoid conception.