 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Letter: Why are GOP male lawmakers so fixed on abortion?
0 comments

Letter: Why are GOP male lawmakers so fixed on abortion?

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Last day of the Missouri Legislature’s 2021 regular session

Missouri House lawmakers exchange goodbyes in the center aisle of the House floor on Friday, May 14, 2021, following the end of the current legislative session at the capitol building in Jefferson City. Photo by Christian Gooden, cgooden@post-dispatch.com

 Christian Gooden

Regarding the editorial “In special session, state lawmakers seek to pile cruelty upon cruelty” (June 26): Why are the Republican legislators in the Missouri House and Senate so concerned about abortion and controlling female contraception? The same legislative efforts are not invested in controlling gun violence or eliminating capital punishment, so the efforts cannot be couched in moral outrage over the sanctity of life.

In the House, 26 of the 49 Democratic representatives are female (53%), while 15 of the 113 Republican are (13%). In the Senate, five of the 10 Democratic senators are female (50%), while six of the 24 Republicans are (25%). Why is this clear Republican, male majority pushing so much legislation that is contrary to a woman’s right to determine her own future? They would not attempt to criminalize the use of condoms by males to avoid conception.

William Woods • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Trending

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports