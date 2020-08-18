Letter: Why are Republicans allowing destruction by Trump?

What is it going to take before Republicans realize what is happening in our country? Are they really for closing down the Postal Service so their supporters can’t vote? Do they actually welcome QAnon supporter and Georgia congressional candidate Marjorie Taylor Greene to their party? Are they pleased with how President Donald Trump has handled the pandemic and racial issues? Are these Republicans educated, civilized people?
It doesn’t look that way. Trump is destroying our country. His name-calling, dislike of women, immigrants, other races and his getting-even tactics are an affront to what our Founding Fathers stood for. Why aren’t Republicans stopping him? Where is their pride in our country? How do they sleep at night knowing the kind of world they are leaving to future generations?
I have loved our country for the 91 years I have been blessed to be alive. Take a look to what is happening to our prestige and our values. Those of us who care have to be sure our votes count. Try to talk sense, if possible, to those who choose to ignore what is happening. Save us from this man who wants to be king. Save this country for future generations and pray for all of us.
Cynthia Frohlichstein • University City
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.