Letter: Why aren’t guns allowed in courtrooms and the Capitol?

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Missouri sees a Texas level of carnage every week. It’s a choice we’ve made.” (May 28): I am not allowed to take a gun to the Missouri Capitol building. I am not allowed to carry a gun in a courtroom. Why? Because the politicians and judges are afraid of getting shot, so have made laws to protect themselves. Why can’t we have laws to protect our children?
If the politicians and judges believed the argument that having more people carry guns makes our society safer, they would encourage spectators in the Capitol and in courtrooms to be armed. If they don’t believe this argument, why can’t they protect our children?
John McCarthy • Clayton