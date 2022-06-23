Letter: Why aren’t more Republicans condemning Greitens?

Regarding “ Greitens says violent video about hunting people was meant to be humorous ” (June 21): It’s another embarrassing day for the state of Missouri. An Eric Greitens campaign ad shows him and several other men in military-style uniforms breaking into a private home claiming to be hunting down RINOs (Republicans in Name Only).

This kind of fear-mongering is unacceptable, outrageous, and ineffective. Moreover, it demonstrates that this man, who resigned as governor rather than be impeached, is unfit to serve office. That he is reported to be leading in the polls in the GOP primary is unbelievable. What are decent, law-abiding Republicans thinking? Where are their voices against this kind of violence and hate? Sen. Roy Blunt? Former Sen. John Danforth? Anyone? Can they not restore some dignity to their party?