Letter: Why can students protest but are not allowed to gather?

Regarding “Mizzou athletes march on campus to shine light on social injustices” (Sept. 3): Students at Mizzou can face disciplinary action if they gather in large groups, which includes punishments that can range from verbal reprimands, suspension and or expulsion.
At the same time, they allow the March for Mizzou, which must have been a sanctioned event since faculty and staff participated on the campus. Clearly the university is singling out some students for virus infractions while tolerating or approving infractions by others. How can anyone take the university’s commitment to preventing the spread of the coronavirus seriously when they are so inconsistent with policy enforcement?
The lesson learned is that the virus can’t possibly spread if a large group congregates in a protest march but certainly will spread when three or four kids get together in the cafeteria. It’s a classic example of why so many people believe that the spread of the coronavirus is everyone’s responsibility but theirs.
John McClure • St. Charles
